4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,725,000

Welcome to the Extraordinary! Complete Renovation in Old Irving Park with Deluxe Master Bedroom Suite on Main Level. 3 Upper Level Bedrooms with Baths & Large Bonus/Recreational Room. Gourmet Kitchen with Top of Line Appliances, 10 Foot Island, Quartz Countertops, Built-In Wine Cellar & Custom Cabinets. More Than Generous Rooms on Both Levels and the Added Cherry on Top is the Incredible Porch with Outdoor Fireplace. Permanent Stairs to 3rd Floor Attic. Two Car Detached Garage. Walk to the Original Irving Park and GCC Club. "See What Passion Can Build!" Contact Listing Agent for Additional Information and Amenities.