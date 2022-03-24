 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,785

Beautifully renovated 4 BEDROOM brick home with oversized, pet-friendly, fenced-in backyard. This home features a very large master suite with a separate entrance, and an updated bathroom including tile floor and tile shower. Main and upper levels include hardwood floors, recessed lighting and low-maintenance luxury flooring. Kitchen boasts new granite countertops, new cabinets and SS appliances. Washer/Dryer available for rent for $50 monthly fee. Pet Deposit of $300/pet. Pet Fee of $35/m/pet.

