Welcome home to this beautiful property in Asbury. Home located at the end of a street - so no thru traffic! Ready for move-in! Luxury vinyl plank, fresh paint and carpet throughout. Enjoy this fantastic open concept living, with a door leading to the backyard - perfect for grilling and relaxing. 4 bedrooms upstairs with two full baths and one half bath on the main level. The spacious primary bedroom features a fantastic walk-in closet and attached bathroom with soaker tub and shower! Neighborhood is in a fantastic location - close to highways, schools, shopping, entertainment and more! Ready for rent!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the blue bloods of college basketball and its rabid fans will be invading Greensboro as part of March Madness. It’s just not the blue b…
The 10,065-square-foot home borders the Blue Ridge Parkway and Biltmore Estate equestrian trails.
Five from the ACC, which includes Duke and N.C. State, make it to the NCAA Tournament; Wake Forest doesn't make NIT field
North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson do not make NCAA Tournament field; Tar Heels choose not to play in NIT
Greensboro Police Department are investigating an armed robbery Saturday night of a grocery store.
Last year, three Rodanthe, N.C., vacation homes collapsed into the ocean between February and May.