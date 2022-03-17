4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,900

Unique property! Well maintained large house just under 3,000 sq ft of livable space. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The house offers ideal location convenient to everything you’ll need- grocery, shopping, and restaurants and minutes from downtown. There are 2 large rooms you can use for an office, playroom, and workout room; whatever your use, it will all fit. Call today to schedule a showing - 336-209-5987. Pets may be considered