4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,970

NEW YEARS SPECIAL Start your lease on or before 12.15.22 and January rent will be $20.23! 2 stories of NEW with this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offering over 2100sf. The main floor is open with dining off the beautiful kitchen, which is also open to the living space. There is a 1/2 bath on the main for the guests. All 4 bedrooms and a guest bathroom are upstairs. The primary bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, an ensuite bathroom and great closet space. There is a Filter Maintenance Program at the cost of $15/month due with rent. Pets are considered on a case-by-case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.