4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,970

Come see this beautiful 2 story home with an attached 2 car garage, located in Greenaboro's Reedy Fork area! Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and a huge pantry open to the main livingspace on the main. All 4 bedrooms are located upstairs as well as the guest bathroom and the laundry. The primary bedroom features vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, and an ensuite bathroom with a large soaker tub great for relaxing! Back yard has a concrete pad ready for grilling and lots of room for family fun! Book your self-tour of this home today! There is a Filter Maintenance Program at the cost of $15/month due with rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/ pet/ month rent. Please see agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities, yard care and renters insurance. $150 admin fee due at move-in.