 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $109,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $109,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $109,000

Investors Dream! Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home on a corner lot. Convenient to highways and downtown. Has tenant (with written lease) who wants to stay! See agent only for more details.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News