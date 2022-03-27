 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $120,000

CALLING ALL INVESTORS! Wonderful opportunity for an investment property with two separate living units. Main home has 3 beds and 1 bath and apartment over the detached garage has 1 bed and 1 bath. Detached garage/apartment is addressed as 601 Holt but is on same parcel and deed as main home. Property is sold as-is without additional repairs. Fireplaces are non-working at this time. Rooms noted as OTHER are in the detached rental apartment over the garage. SEE AGENT ONLY!

