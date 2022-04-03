4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $150,000

Potential out the WAZOO! Previously rented for $1100/month, this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty is an investor's dream OR could be a lovely family home once fixed up. *Please note the posted photos are from BEFORE the last Tenants moved in a year ago - the home needs repairs* Updates in 1/2021 include: full interior paint, LVP flooring in entry/kitchen/dining room & baths, new kitchen cabinets/counters, replacement windows, new bathroom vanities/toilets, all new lighting & new heat pump! Situated on a corner lot in the desirable Glenwood neighborhood, this one has SO much to offer! Home is vacant & ready for some love & TLC. Being sold AS-IS.