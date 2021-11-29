4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $165,000

Back on Market! Why pay rent when you can own your own home? Get this fully renovated home for a great price!! Come take a look at this 4 bedrooms /2 full bath home! NEW 2021 HVAC unit, new water heater, 2021 roof, new vinyl siding, new windows, new doors, new kitchen cabinets, new SS appliances, fresh paint, new tile & laminate flooring and a new front porch! The laundry has hookup for washer and dryer. The landscaping has just been redone so sit back and enjoy the spacious backyard! Large trees on the property in the front and back with plenty of space for outdoor activities. There is also a 2 car driveway paved with gravel!