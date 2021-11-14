 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $165,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS! Previously rented 2 unit home near UNCG and in the historic district of College Hill! Perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or a flip! The main floor unit has 2 beds, 1 bath, the upstairs unit has 2 beds, 1 bath. Seller is selling AS-IS. Seller never lived in the house.

