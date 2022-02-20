 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $169,000

Historic craftsman charmer - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Glenwood! Home features a large covered front porch, four fireplaces (currently non-functioning), butlers pantry, 10ft ceilings on main floor and enclosed back porch/laundry. Two bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the second floor. 2019 upgrades include bathrooms, roof, kitchen & central air. Freshly painted walls throughout most of the home and ready to move in. Most of the home also features original hardwood floors. Come see all the space and charm this home has to offer. Professional photos will be uploaded before going live for showings Friday 2/18.

