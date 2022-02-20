Historic craftsman charmer - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Glenwood! Home features a large covered front porch, four fireplaces (currently non-functioning), butlers pantry, 10ft ceilings on main floor and enclosed back porch/laundry. Two bedrooms on the main floor and 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on the second floor. 2019 upgrades include bathrooms, roof, kitchen & central air. Freshly painted walls throughout most of the home and ready to move in. Most of the home also features original hardwood floors. Come see all the space and charm this home has to offer. Professional photos will be uploaded before going live for showings Friday 2/18.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $169,000
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
The list features college towns, suburbs, and cities that are ranked by factors such as the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and public schools.
If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.
Five stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — including three Dollar General locations — are among 22 statewide required to pay fine…
REIDSVILLE – Paul Bray Jr. “just kept seeing zeroes’’ as he looked at the $10 lottery ticket that won him $1 million on Friday.
The nearly two-minute video posted on Facebook just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday showed a white van and black sedan swerving in and out of traffic before a state trooper caught up to them. The person recording provided colorful commentary throughout.
Forecasts call for high winds overnight, which could lead to power outages and hazardous road conditions, the district said in a news release.
The property at the southwest corner of South Elm Street and West Gate City Boulevard would be sold to Lidl for $1.4 million, according to the sales agreement. It would quench the need for fresh food in an area that has been designated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a “food desert.”
GREENSBORO — Badi Ali, an unapologetic local voice for justice, has died after a battle with COVID-19.
The move opens the way for Guilford County Schools to also make masks optional. Superintendent Sharon Contreras has indicated she would do so beginning March 7 if the county ended the mandate.