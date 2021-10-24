ATTENTION INVESTORS! Previously rented 2 unit home near UNCG! Perfect for an investor looking for rental income, or a flip! The main floor unit has 2 beds, 1 bath, the upstairs unit has 2 beds, 1 bath. Seller is selling AS-IS. Seller never lived in the house.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $189,900
Veteran Triad chef Sean Reaves and his wife, Tara Reaves, have become first-time restaurant owners with the Oct. 15 opening of Cille and Scoe …
New cases also were reported at a Summerfield charter school, but the principal there said that the state's report is outdated and that cases are dropping.
The winner matched the numbers on all five white balls, 7-29-36-41-43, to win $1 million in Wednesday's Powerball drawing. The odds for getting all five of those numbers is 1 in 11.6 million, according to lottery officials.
Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.
The 2-1 appeals court decision means it would fall to the state Supreme Court to consider any appeal. But it's unclear one will be requested since both sides in the case sought a new trial.
Mark Hoffmann, 64, could often be found on a bench at the busy intersection of Friendly Avenue and Green Valley Road.
Hector Sanchez, co-owner of Essential Hemp, says he lost $25,000 worth of product seized by police after testing revealed THC levels above the legal limit. He believes the testing did not differentiate between THC that doesn't cause a high and the type found in marijuana that does.
A 53-year-old man is in custody Friday after Winston-Salem police said he robbed a First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway on Tuesday. Police said a man, later identified as Strickland, walked into the bank, produced a letter demanding money and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.
Tucked into a nondescript strip center, Euro Deli Mart has been serving the Triad’s Eastern European population for 11 years but remains a sec…
Firefighters removed Malik Khan, 67, from the car and he was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he died Monday.