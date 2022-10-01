 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,085

BRAND NEW HOME! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage in this Greensboro subdivision. Open floor plan on the main to allow for maximum entertaining. The kitchen features glamours stone countertops and storage space galore. all 4 bedrooms are upstairs, as is the guest bathroom. the primary bedroom offers an en suite bathroom and plenty of closet space. Pets Accepted on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee/ pet, $25 pet rent/ pet/ month and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. $75 application fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee.

