4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,180

BRAND NEW HOME with a leasing special! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage in this Greensboro subdivision. Open floor plan on the main allows for maximum entertaining space. The kitchen features glamorous stone countertops and storage space galore. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, as is the guest bathroom. Primary bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom and ample closet space. Pets Accepted on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee/ pet, $25 pet rent/ pet/ month and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. $75 application fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee. HALF OFF if you sign a 13+ month lease on this property and we will lock in your increase after the first year at just 5%! *Option to have one-time concession or applied over the lease term.

