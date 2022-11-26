BRAND NEW HOME with a leasing special! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and an attached 2 car garage in this Greensboro subdivision. Open floor plan on the main allows for maximum entertaining space. The kitchen features glamorous stone countertops and storage space galore. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs, as is the guest bathroom. Primary bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom and ample closet space. Pets Accepted on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet fee/ pet, $25 pet rent/ pet/ month and pet screening fee per pet prior to move-in. Breed restrictions apply. $75 application fee/adult, a $150 admin fee due at move-in. Tenants are responsible for utilities, yard care, and renters insurance. $15/month HVAC Filter fee. HALF OFF if you sign a 13+ month lease on this property and we will lock in your increase after the first year at just 5%! *Option to have one-time concession or applied over the lease term.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,180
Related to this story
Most Popular
The following students in the Guilford County Schools have achieved academic distinction for the first quarter and are included on the school …
Like with many mass killings, we’ll likely never know why Mary Ann Holder killed five children and herself 11 years ago.
A 49-year-old man died was crushed to death in the May 6 accident.
The 20-year-old behind the wheel of a parade float truck that killed a young girl at the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday faced more than a dozen traffic infraction and vehicle equipment violations in Virginia since 2021 — some as recent as last month. Landen Christopher Glass was driving one of the two trucks towing CC & Co. Dance Complex floats along the parade route when spectators say he ...
When the suspects' vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee in the direction of two Kernersville police officers, one officer fired his weapon. No one was injured, officials said in a news release.
Law enforcement began investigating the 43-year-old man in September after an employee of The Good Information Foundation reported receiving a threatening email.
The UNC System Board of Governors determined N.C. A&T exceeded out-of-state freshmen enrollment limits for the second consecutive year.
Police said neither speed nor impairment are believed to have been factors in the accidents.
The Reidsville man collided with three vehicles near South Elm-Eugene Street on Oct. 7, according to police.
The crash involved a Haw River man and occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.