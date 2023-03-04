JUST PAINTED! Greensboro townhome offers 2400+ sf, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and plenty of parking with the attached 2 car garage and driveway. Excellent layout with an enormous kitchen island and luxurious stone countertops. Three bedrooms are upstairs. Spacious primary bedroom features an ensuite bathroom with double sinks, tub and shower! There is a bedroom and a 1/2 bathroom on the lower. fenced in backyard, perfect for entertaining or relaxing. HOA provides lawn maintenance! Washer and dryer are included! Owner offers quarterly pest control and HVACE maintenance twice a year (spring and winter).Pets are considered on a case by case basis with 3 pets max and a pet fee of $300 per pet, and a $25/pet/mo rent. See agent notes to schedule a tour or to apply with the property management company. Refer to attachments. Tenants are responsible for additional utilities. $150 admin fee due at move-in. Resident Benefits Package for $44.95/mo- renters insurance, HVAC filter delivery and more.