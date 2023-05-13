BRAND NEW-NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT!!! This NEW home has four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and it's located in a desirable area in Greensboro, NC in the Wynterhall community! This home includes a WASHER & DRYER, and a fridge, therefore, you don't have to worry about buying any appliances!! Also, this home has an office/bonus living area, dining area, an open concept living room, and a lovely kitchen with an island. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, dual vanities and shower/tub combo.The additional bedrooms are spacious with nice closet space. Also, Wynterhall offers a Clubhouse, and a community pool for all residents to enjoy during the hot months approaching. Call and schedule a showing, and be the first to live in this Beautiful home! Deposit amount: $2,299, Application fee $100 per adult
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $2,299
