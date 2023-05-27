Move in now to this beautiful house built by Shea Homes in 2019. Enjoy the all the sunlight that shines through the house with the large windows in the living room. 4 beds / 2.5 baths primary bedroom is across the hall away from the other bedrooms. Formal Living room and dining room and a possible 5th bedroom or office in the back of the house. Fenced yard with a pergola covering the patio allows the perfect ambiance to enjoy sitting outside all year. 2 car garage has a Tesla Charger relax at neighborhood playground and pool. Pets could be allowed based on breed, size, and weight. Call now to schedule a showing!