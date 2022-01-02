Come check out this beautifully updated 4bd 2ba home!!! Electric fireplace, granite countertops, new cabinets, dual HVAC units and much more!!! Enjoy a spacious backyard to relax in and make your own. Don't miss out a remarkable home!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $214,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
The crash occurred at Freeman Mill Road and Coliseum Boulevard, police said.
Guilford County health leaders weigh in on 2021 and its hope, and heartache, in the fight against COVID-19
Health care leaders found themselves frequently pivoting to address new developments in the battle against the coronavirus.
Traffic on southbound U.S. 52 was diverted for three hours Sunday morning after a 57-year-old Stokes County man leaped from Moore Road to the highway below.
The man was arrested on Christmas Eve after he was discharged from a local hospital. According to a police report, a doctor said the man was coherent and capable of walking and standing when he was discharged, but that he was "playing games" when he refused to get out of bed.
Of the tests returned Sunday, 21.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
The more contagious omicron variant is partially to blame, although ramped up testing due to the holidays may also be helping to fuel the increase, according to NCDHHS spokesperson Summer Tonizzo.
The sale of 6 acres of farmland on Dunstan Road will help the United Holy Church of America Inc. with a goal of providing affordable housing — another much-needed community staple, according to a housing report by the city of Greensboro.
GREENSBORO — A return to form.
To find a COVID-19 testing spot near you, go to https://bit.ly/3mGocsB
From history makers and education leaders to philanthropists and conservationists, a look back at some of those we lost in 2021.