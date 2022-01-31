 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $219,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $219,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $219,900

Multiple Offer Situation - The deadline for offers is Monday, January 31, 12:00 pm. Thank you One level living with great potential in Forest Oaks Country Club subdivision. Beautiful level lot with a 22x24 detached garage with upper-level storage area. Bring your personal touches to update this charming home: large eat-in kitchen plus separate dining room. The cozy den has a masonry fireplace, built-in shelves, and an exterior door leading to the rear deck. Property sold "as-is" no repairs will be made.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert