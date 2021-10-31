Just Reduced - Motivated Seller! Charming Greensboro cottage ready for you to transform it into what you need. Versatile floorplan offers so many possibilities - you have to see to believe! Make it your 4 bdrm residence, or 3 bdrm w/ inlaw suite. The large bedroom efficiency has a separate outside back entrance with full bathroom that also provides opportunity for rental income. Great home office or take advantage of centralized location for various office space w/rezoning commercial. Bonus area of additional 452' on second floor w/full bathroom and new carpet not included in sq. footage. Front porch entrance leads into a light, airy living room. Beautiful hardwood flooring, new kitchen floor, new dishwasher, freshly painted. Sealed fireplace could be converted to gas logs. All windows re-roped. All appliances convey, including refrig, washer & dryer. Detached 1 car garage and storage building. Convenient to 840, Bryan Blvd., Wendover, & downtown Greensboro. **See Agent Remarks**
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $225,000
