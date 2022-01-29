 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $229,900

New Home Under Construction - spacious 1800 +/- sf home with four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Check out the dimensions of the huge primary bedroom with walk-in closet. Formal LR, separate DR, and breakfast area in the kitchen. Low maintenance vinyl exterior and located in a established culdesac neighborhood. (This is the Michael Plan on Lot 01 - image may reflect optional features so check with LA for details. Anticipated completion Dec 2021) - Agents: see MLS for offer instructions

