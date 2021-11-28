4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $233,000

Seller is pleased to offer this property in cooperation with an organization/fund for historic renovation. Historic Tax credits are likely available. The house is currently a triplex and needs to return to single family cuteness. Large front dormer is four windows wide. Lots of original features such as built-ins, plate rails, fireplace with flanking bookcases, original hardwood flooring throughout. This Craftsman bungalow could be a stunner! Large, deep city lot lends itself to a rear addition for a master on main. The cottage is one block off Fisher Park with woodland trails and stone bridge crossed stream. The new Preforming Arts Center is 4 blocks south. Restaurants and breweries nearby. The best of both worlds, a lovely historic neighborhood with mature trees and parks, but just steps way from downtown fun. Please help preserve this 1918 gem.