Great opportunity to own this newer construction home! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently situated in an established residential community close to shopping, dining groceries and highways. Built in 2020, this home features a bedroom (or office) on the main level, bright kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet space and pantry, large dining area and family room. The upper level offers huge primary suite with walk-in closet, 2 more spacious bedrooms, laundry room and loft. Nice level lot with mature trees! Schedule your tour today! This is won't last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $239,900
