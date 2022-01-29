4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $244,900

** Highest and Best Offers by 6pm Sept 21st** NEW CONSTRUCTION - spacious four bedroom home located on a large culdesac lot in the heart of Greensboro. Convenient location with easy access to I40 and the Wendover corridor, this new home features birch wood cabinets, granite-look laminate counters and black Whirlpool appliances in the kitchen. Primary bedroom has a walk-in closet with all four bedrooms located on the second floor. Low maintenance vinyl siding exterior. (1767 plan elevation A. Image may reflect optional features so check with listing agent for details. Est completion date end of Jan 2022)