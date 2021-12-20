 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

BEST OFFERS by 4:30pm on MONDAY, DECEMBER 20, 2021. Welcome Home - MUST SEE - 2,087 sq ft 4BR, 3BA Ranch located in a tranquil cut de sac. Split floor plan with Oversized Master on one side and three bedrooms on the opposite side. Open Kitchen Dining (28'10" X 12'3") and Den (17' X 11'5") area. Ceiling Fans in all rooms except Kitchen and Dining Room. Hardwood Floors in Sunroom, Foyer, Den and Dining Room (December '2019); tile in baths, carpet in Primary Bedroom. Granite Countertops, Island, Backsplash with plenty of counter space in kitchen (December '2019). Fireplace, Tiled showers and updated light fixtures (December '2019). Spacious Sunroom opens to back deck- perfect for entertaining. Outside Sensor lighting. Lorex Security system with 7 cameras. Roof (2017); Septic (2017); HVAC (2007). This Home Won't Last Long..... Schedule Appointment Today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.
Education

They've been critical of how Guilford schools are run. Now they want a chance to run things.

Five people are running together as a slate of candidates for next year's school board elections. One is an incumbent and four are challengers connected to Take Back Our Schools-GCS, whose members have for the past year raised questions and criticism with policies such as the COVID-19 mask mandate, how race and history are addressed in classes and what they see as lack of serious attention to school security.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert