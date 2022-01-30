4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $249,900

6 Acres in Guilford County!!! House features over 2400 square feet, vinyl windows, vinyl siding, new roof (2020), whole-house diesel generator, washer/dryer hookups on both main floor and basement. HVAC (2007). All appliances remain. Additional exterior property features; mature landscaping, massive permanent two-car carport and a 1-car metal roofed detached garage/workshop that's wired for both 110V and 220V. Private Well was rebuilt in 2011. Did I mention 6 acres?!? Hard to find this much acreage this close to the city. This storybook home has so much potential, just needs TLC. Lot has potential of being sub-divided and there is already a second driveway with access to street. *Disclaimer* additional bedroom and bathrooms were not permitted. House was originally a 3 bed/1 bath converted and expanded to 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Tax Value will be higher after sale. Ask me how you can possibly get your renovation costs paid for with an FHA 203k renovation loan.