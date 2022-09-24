Great opportunity to own a 2 year old home in this established community. Great price for 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths with a lot of square footage. One of the bedrooms is on the main level which is a great office, playroom, guest room etc. All systems are only a couple of years old. Huge pantry, good closets even in the loft. Nice backyard! Home is clost to NC A&T. Don't miss your opportunity to buy this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot Dog Tuesday is heavy on hospitality at Hinshaw United Methodist Church.
The city annexed 1,094 acres during the first six months of this year — surpassing the record-breaking 736 acres it annexed in all of 2021.
'Disappear the women closest to you': Former Greensboro businessman will serve extra time for threat to judge
Former high school basketball coach Stan Kowalewski will spend another year and three months in prison on the charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina. He had previously been convicted on 22 counts related to a fraud scheme and sentenced to more than 17 years in federal prison.
The Atlantic Coast Conference office is moving to Charlotte, preserving the league’s North Carolina roots but departing the city of its origin.
The bridge will remain closed until further notice. DOT didn't say what maintenance workers found. Crews will return next week to conduct further assessments and determine what actions will be taken, DOT said Friday in a news release.
You voted, now see who got top honors for everything from best caterer to No. 1 picnic spot in Rockingham County.
Quinnon Brunson bought the winning 50X The Cash ticket from Alamance Food Mart on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release.
The committee on Tuesday approved a statement that College Park Baptist Church of Greensboro was not in “friendly cooperation” due to its “open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior,” which conflicts with the denomination's theological conservative positions. In fact, College Park had voted in 1999 to leave the denomination, and its website makes a point about it not being a member of the Southern Baptist Convention but rather of more progressive Baptist bodies.
The defendant is accused of selling drugs to the victim, causing his death.
An anonymous group of donors has offered to give $1 million to install an artificial turf field at Page High School's Marion Kirby Stadium and the Guilford County Board of Education has unanimously voted to accept the money.