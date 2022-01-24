4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $250,000

Need a spacious place to call your home? Check out this renovated 4 Bedroom / 2 FULL bath beauty! This cape-cod style home offers great features including a NEW central air unit, 2022 roof, new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, & fresh paint inside and out!! Flooring includes hardwood floors throughout & tile in the kitchen. Enjoy the cozy fireplace located in the living which leads to the enclosed heated porch! The main floor also includes 2 large bedrooms, a full size dining room for entertainment, 1 full bath, and another smaller enclosed porch (not heated). Arched doorways & built-in-shelves are some of the unique features you will find. The second floor has 2 more spacious bedrooms with plenty of storage space & a loft area in the hallway! This beautiful brick home also offers a detached 1 car garage. Don't miss your opportunity to own this fabulous home! Seller is also offering a 1 year CINCH home warranty. Call today! Listing agent is related to the seller.