 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $250,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $250,000

Need 3-4 bedrooms? Wonderful ranch located in North Hills community. Features include fresh paint, new roof in 2019, newer windows, new carpet in bedrooms, updated kitchen w/tons of storage, pantry, updated master bath w/ separate shower, 2 car carport, screened porch, recently reworked deck, 2 wired outbuildings (one is "she" shed w/heat and A/C!) for the hobbiest! This one has it all! Photos soon!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert