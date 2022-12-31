 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $253,500

Welcome Home to this spacious, move in ready, four bedroom home. Like new without the wait. Offering an open concept Living, dining and kitchen areas. Each bedroom has a walk in closet with spacious shelving for storage and clothing. The back deck offers space for seating and outdoor entertainment. The outdoor shed is spacious for all those extra decorations between the Holidays. This home is move in ready and waiting for the right offer to sweep it off the market. Make your appointment today.

