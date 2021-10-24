 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $259,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $259,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $259,900

Can't beat this location! Need to be close to downtown, shopping, restaurants? Look no further! This home features nice-sized bedrooms and plenty of living space, plus a kitchenette on the second floor. Head outside to your large covered porch or the large deck in the back! Check it out today! AS-IS

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize
Local

Greensboro man wins $1M lottery prize

Charles Darkwah was the only $1 million winner in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, according to the N.C. Education Lottery. His ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls. The odds for that are 1 in 11.6 million.

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Greensboro
Local

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Greensboro

  • Updated

A 53-year-old man is in custody Friday after Winston-Salem police said he robbed a First Horizon Bank on Peters Creek Parkway on Tuesday. Police said a man, later identified as Strickland, walked into the bank, produced a letter demanding money and left the bank with an undetermined amount of cash.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News