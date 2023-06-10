Why wait for new construction when you can own this 3 year old beauty! This hard to find 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is conveniently situated in an established residential community close to shopping, dining groceries and highways. Built in 2020, this home features a bedroom (or office) on the main level, bright kitchen with granite counters, lots of cabinet space and pantry, large dining area and family room. The upper level offers a huge primary suite with walk-in closet, 2 more spacious bedrooms, laundry room and loft. Nice level lot with mature trees! Priced to sell!