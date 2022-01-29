 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $260,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $260,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $260,000

DUPLEX - NEW CONSTRUCTION with 2 - two bedroom/two bath units each with approx 886sf. Live in one side and rent out the other or buy as an income producing property. Birch wood cabinets, granite-look laminate counters and a black Whirlpool appliance package. Low maintenance vinyl exterior and no HOA. Estimated completion date Nov 2021

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert