Priced to Sell! Check out this well kept 2018 home that is ready for you! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, Loft Upstairs, 2.5 Baths, Updated Lighting, and a 2 Car Garage! The Master Bedroom is located on the First Floor and offers a Walk In Closet and a large bathroom with Double Sinks! Carpet in All Bedrooms. The backyard is fenced-in and offers a patio area for all your get togethers! NO HOAs! Don't miss this opportunity! Schedule your private showing today! Open House This Sunday 7/30/23 from 2PM to 4PM! Call for more information