Priced to Sell! Check out this well kept 2018 home that is ready for you! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, Loft Upstairs, 2.5 Baths, Updated Lighting, and a 2 Car Garage! The Master Bedroom is located on the First Floor and offers a Walk In Closet and a large bathroom with Double Sinks! Carpet in All Bedrooms. The backyard is fenced-in and offers a patio area for all your get togethers! NO HOAs! Don't miss this opportunity! Schedule your private showing today! Open House This Sunday 7/30/23 from 2PM to 4PM! Call for more information
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $265,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The open houses are an opportunity for parents to meet their children's teachers and learn more about what's planned for the year.
Some North Carolina teachers are proving themselves in the classroom, but can't pass their licensure tests
Situation is actually keeping some good teachers from continuing in the profession, and harming the state's teacher pipeline, official at the …
Neither the Middle College at Bennett, nor Peeler Elementary had any remaining students.
The robbers did not take any jewelry and no one was injured.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide.