4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $269,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION! Check out this 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home with approx 1,715 sf. Spacious living room, separate dining area and kitchen featuring stylish dark Espresso-colored cabinets, granite-look laminate counters and black Whirlpool appliances. Low maintenance exterior vinyl siding, paved drive and two car attached garage parking. (1715 Plan elevation A on Lot 01 of the Murraylane South subdivision. Image may reflect optional features not planned for this build so call LA for details - estimated completion date of Feb 2023 subject to change) See Agent Only Remarks for Offer Details.