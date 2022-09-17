4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $269,900

New Construction! Check out this spacious 1767sf four bedroom home. The home has a spacious great room which opens to the dining area and kitchen which features cafe colored wood cabinets, granite-look laminate counters, pantry and black Whirlpool appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs in this plan. Low maintenance vinyl exterior and includes two car garage parking. (1767 plan elevation A on Lot 3 at Murraylane South - image may reflect optional features so see LA for details - est completion Jan 2023 - see LA for HOA details)