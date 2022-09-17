 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $269,900

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $269,900

New Construction! Check out this spacious 1767sf four bedroom home. The home has a spacious great room which opens to the dining area and kitchen which features cafe colored wood cabinets, granite-look laminate counters, pantry and black Whirlpool appliances. All bedrooms are upstairs in this plan. Low maintenance vinyl exterior and includes two car garage parking. (1767 plan elevation A on Lot 3 at Murraylane South - image may reflect optional features so see LA for details - est completion Jan 2023 - see LA for HOA details)

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

District Court judge leaves the bench for private practice

Former Judge Marcus Shields, 35, this week returned to private practice two years before the end of his term. He says a new opportunity presented itself and that it was his own decision. He is practicing civil litigation and various law specialties.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert