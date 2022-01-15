Come check out this home today, won't last long! Highly desirable open floor plan. Beautiful wide open kitchen with large island, black appliances, dining area, and enclosed study with barn doors. Upper level bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Spacious primary bedroom with vanity, garden tub/shower, and a large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and large laundry room upstairs. Huge backyard with an extended wood deck and pergola.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $272,000
A weather system now over the Pacific Ocean is eventually expected to dive south from western Canada. “I’d say there’s better than a 50-50 chance of snow Saturday night and into Sunday,” said Phil Badgett, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
State transportation officials say the beltway around the city should be complete by spring 2023.
At 1:44 p.m., Greensboro police officers responded to a call about the shooting and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced in a message to district employees today that she will be leaving at the end of the academic year to take a job with The Innovation Project.
She stole $500K from a Winston-Salem employer. Then she became a CEO and is accused of embezzling $15 million.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the body, which was found Sunday afternoon.
The Board of Health will vote to decide whether to enact a countywide, and controversial, mask mandate that includes all of the cities and towns in Guilford. "I'm just asking people to listen to the health professionals," said Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the board.
Drivers told police that the suspects — traveling in two different vehicles — were attempting to box them in prior to approaching their cars.
Several skiers hurt at NC ski resort after damaged hydrant blasts water onto chair lift operating overhead
Video circulating on social media shows skiers on the chair lift getting hit by blasts of water, prompting some to jump 25 feet to the ground.
8 high schools in Guilford County Schools will be affected by switch to public bus service, district officials say
The district said parents and guardians can also find more information at www.gcsnc.com or by calling 336-370-8920 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. today or the Transportation hotline at 888-511-4427 beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday.