4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $272,000

Come check out this home today, won't last long! Highly desirable open floor plan. Beautiful wide open kitchen with large island, black appliances, dining area, and enclosed study with barn doors. Upper level bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms. Spacious primary bedroom with vanity, garden tub/shower, and a large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms and large laundry room upstairs. Huge backyard with an extended wood deck and pergola.

