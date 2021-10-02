 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $275,000

Just like new WITHOUT THE WAIT! This immaculate 4 bedroom home is awaiting it's new owners. Just one year old and shows like brand new. Large primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings! Two living spaces, formal dining room, flex/entertainment area on second floor. Large walk-in closets in all bedrooms. All stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer to convey! Schedule your showings starting on 9/30/2021. GPS will not recognize the address. Please use Maps to search for "Nokota Place, DR Horton" to get directions to the subdivision. Check out our Virtual Walkthrough and attached floorplan for more information. **multiple offers, all offers due by Sat. Oct. 2 by 8pm*

