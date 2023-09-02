New Home under construction at Edison Village in Greensboro. Four bedrooms with 2.5 baths and featuring a great room and eat-in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, pantry and black Whirlpool appliances. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms including a huge primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet, tub/shower combo and linen closet. The home is clad in low-maintenance vinyl siding and comes with a two car garage all priced under $280K, a rare find in this market. This is a James plan with an estimated completion date in Nov 2023. Image may reflect optional features not included in this build so see the listing agent for details.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $279,900
