4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $279,900

New Construction! Great location, and close to major roads for conveniences, shopping, etc.. Home is situated on a (.4ac) lot. Home features SS appliances, granite counters, and an open plan. Lots of extra spaces for various uses. Home is scheduled for completion July 20th. Home can be viewed, however there is still finish construction in progress. Taking Offers Now! Disclaimer: Some Photos are of previously completed homes, some items may be slightly different than finished home, to include colors, ceiling fans, appliances, and fixtures.

