4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $285,000

MULTIPLE OFFERS! Any and all offers due by Noon 3/9! Come see this 4 bed, 3 bath home in a quiet neighborhood! Primary bedroom on the main, with 2 other bedrooms on the main floor plus an office! Additional bedroom, bathroom, and large loft area on the 2nd floor. The Primary features a WIC, ensuite bath with dual sinks. Large open floor plan with spacious kitchen and large walk-in pantry, the kitchen also features an eat-in island. Sellers have never lived in the home, selling AS-IS. See Agent Only for seller's names.

