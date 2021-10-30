 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $286,890

The Vivian, our most popular open floor plan. Downstairs formal dining room, large pantry, and kitchen w/island that overlooks great room. The Kitchen features gray cabinets, stainless steel range, microwave and dishwasher include in each home. Upstairs this home features 4BR, 2.5BA, a generous laundry room w/separate linen closet. The owners suite is a must see! Huge walk in closet, walk in shower, modern LED lighting, separated water closet and double vanity gives this home all the modern conveniences! All homes equipped with smart home package which includes smart garage door opener, doorbell, Deadbolt, exterior entry light, and smart thermostat which are easily interfaced with a modern wall console and accompanied by the amazon echo dot, and show 5!

