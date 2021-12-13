4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,000

**multiple offers-Seller to review all offers at 6pm on Sat 12/11/21**Welcome to your new home! This move in ready home is nestled in the desired Adams Farm area just a short distance to Adams Lake. This 4 bedroom home has two main level living areas and has been updated with new flooring, all new light fixtures, all new toilets, and fresh paint on the inside and outside!! New HVAC and gas furnace for the downstairs installed in 2020. Upstairs units are less than 8 years old. All kitchen appliances remain. Schedule a private showing or swing by our Open House on Sat, 12/11 from 12-2pm **see agent only notes