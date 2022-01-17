 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,000

Motivated Seller!! Great potential in this 4 bedroom, 3 bath split level located in the sought after Beechcroft neighborhood. New Paint throughout and new carpet in all the main rooms. Come spend your summer in the above ground pool, or spend your time in the oversized 2 car garage/workshop with plenty of shelving and work space. New roof was installed in late 2017/early 2018. The oven is "vintage" but it cooks the best cakes in the world.

