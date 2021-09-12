 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $289,900

CHARMING HOME IN DESIRABLE KIRKWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD! Just a short walk to shops, restaurants, and parks! Plenty of space with versatile rooms to fit your needs. You can have 4 bedrooms with an additional den or office space, or 5 bedrooms if that's what you need! Original wood floors throughout the living spaces and all bedrooms except the upstairs bedroom with skylight. Built-in bookcases in the living room. Glass door knobs on most doors! New Architectural roof in June 2021. Gas furnace is 2008, with a new heat exchanger in 2019. Brand new A/C compressor just installed in September 2021. Vinyl siding is only a couple years old, and Gutter Guards are on the back and sides of the house. Enjoy your morning coffee, or entertain with your friends on the spacious deck overlooking a large backyard with a privacy fence. Seller is offering $6000 concessions toward replacement windows, plus a 1 YEAR "PREMIERE UPGRADE" HOME WARRANTY FOR BUYER!

