4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $292,000

Beautifully maintained spacious open concept home, downstairs has huge living room dining room area, the dream cooks kitchen with black appliances, microwave and center island, entertain from the kitchen to the connecting family room with a nice gas fireplace, Step outside to the peaceful backyard. Upstairs features a large primary suite with his and her closets, a large ensuite with separate tub and shower, linen closet, 3 other large bedrooms that will make everyone happy, upstairs laundry room makes chores easier.

