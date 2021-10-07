 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $297,000

The real deal! Quintessential Bungalow on 22 acres. Original bead board everywhere. Wrap around porch, and an old log tobacco barn. Potential for subdivision from Quate Drive at rear of property. Roof within 5 years old. Fireplace open to Kitchen and Den. Really cute property with loads of potential. 20 minutes to Greensboro and major traffic arteries. Estate of Alma M. Kallam until 10/2020. More photos coming after estate sale.

