Must See!! This 4BR 3Bath home has an open split floor plan with 1492 sq ft. Laminate flooring, Granite countertops, kitchen island, and Black/Stainless kitchen appliances. Primary has a spacious walk-in closet and built-in shelves in the bath. 2nd ensuite BR has a walk-in closet and bath. On the opposite side of the floorplan, Bedroom 3 has a double closet, and bedroom 4 has a single spacious closet. Ceiling fan in Great Room, Primary, and 1 additional bedroom. French doors open to the Back Deck (16.4 X 9.7) and the home front includes a spacious covered porch (17.2 X 4.8). Please remove shoes (Shoe covers provided) before entering the home. This home will not last! The Listing Agent is related to the Seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $297,900
