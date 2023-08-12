The Aisle is a 2-story/4 BR/2.5 BA/ 2 Car garage home in 1,927 square feet. This is an open-concept floorplan with the open and airy great room/kitchen with large ISLAND that is sure to please. All vinyl flooring on main level, granite counters, stainless appliances & recessed lighting.! Get ready for cookouts with family & friends in the spacious backyard, or relax in your own private oasis in the upper level Primary suite! Double sinks in both bathrooms feature quartz counters, primary bathroom has HUGE shower & walk in closet! Yes, plenty of closet space throughout the home provides room for everything, & 4 spacious bedrooms provides space for everyone! Equipped with Z-Wave wifi programmable thermostat, a Z-Wave door lock, a Z-Wave wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, SkyBell video doorbell, Amazon Echo Dot plus Amazon Show 5!